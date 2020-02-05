Kitchens among additions to Judge’s staff with N.Y. Giants Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Recently fired Cleveland Browns coach Freddie Kitchens has been hired as the New York Giants tight end coach. New coach Joe Judge announced his 20-member staff on Wednesday, retaining six men from Pat Shurmur’s staff and filling out other spots with veteran NFL coaches and five from the college ranks. […] 👓 View full article

