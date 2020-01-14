Global  

U.S. warns Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Guaido's return, puts energy companies on notice

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Wednesday warned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro not to interfere with the return of opposition leader Juan Guaido and floated possible sanctions against Russia's Rosneft and other energy companies that operate in the country.
News video: U.S. Tells Venezuela's Maduro Not To Interfere With Juan Guaido's Return To Venezuela

 Opposition leader Juan Guaido is returning to Venezuela. The U.S. warned Venezuelan President Nicola Maduro to not interfere with Guaido’s return. According to Reuters, they said if Maduro did anything he would face the consequences. A senior administration official said: “Therefore they should...

U.S. tells Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Juan Guaido's return to Venezuela [Video]U.S. tells Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Juan Guaido's return to Venezuela

Opposition leader Juan Guaido is returning to Venezuela. The U.S. warned Venezuelan President Nicola Maduro to not interfere with Guaido’s return. According to Reuters, they said if Maduro did..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Maduro in nat'l address slams Guaido [Video]Maduro in nat'l address slams Guaido

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in his 2020 address to the nation on Tuesday rebuked U.S.-backed opposition leader Juan Guado. Maduro, who claimed Guaido was planted by Washington, called for..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

U.S. warns energy companies like Reliance, Chevron over ties to Venezuela's Maduro

The Trump administration is ramping up pressure against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government, and energy companies with ties to it, from Russia's...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

U.S. warns Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Juan Guaido's return to Venezuela

The United States on Wednesday warned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Wednesday not to interfere with the return of opposition leader Juan Guaido or else...
Reuters


