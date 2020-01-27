Global  

Canadian military town prepares for coronavirus evacuees

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A small town in central Canada that is host to the country's largest air force base is preparing, with some apprehension, for the arrival of some 200 evacuees from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of a coronavirus outbreak.
Wuhan turns into 'ghost town' due to coronavirus outbreak [Video]Wuhan turns into 'ghost town' due to coronavirus outbreak

Wuhan, a city with a population of 11-million, has turned into a "ghost town" due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak. The video, filmed by a local resident who went to buy masks on January 26, shows..

Ontario military base prepares to house hundreds of coronavirus evacuees for two weeks

Canadian evacuees from the Chinese province afflicted with the novel coronavirus will be quarantined for two weeks upon their arrival at an Ontario military...
CTV News

