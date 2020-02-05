Global  

Suspect in sisters’ deaths charged in New Year’s Eve killing

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — A 21-year-old man arrested on a capital murder charge in the fatal shooting this week of two sisters at a university dormitory in Texas has been charged in the fatal shooting of a man on New Year’s Eve, authorities said Wednesday. Jacques Dshawn Smith was arrested Tuesday in the Dallas suburb […]
