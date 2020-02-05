Global  

Finland plans to give dads equal parental leave as mothers

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
HELSINKI (AP) — Finland’s female-dominated government unveiled a plan Wednesday to give both parents the same amount of fully paid parental leave in an effort to push dads in to take time off from work to spend more time with their children. Social affairs minister Anna-Kaisa Pekonen said paternity leave with full pay in the […]
