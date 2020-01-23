Global  

Opinion: Pete Rose is never going to be reinstated by MLB or get on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Baseball's all-time hits leader is using the Houston Astros cheating scandal to make his case for reinstatement, 30 years after he was suspended.
News video: Pete Rose Uses Sign-Stealing Scandal to Request Reinstatement

Pete Rose Uses Sign-Stealing Scandal to Request Reinstatement 01:21

 Pete Rose Uses Sign-Stealing Scandal to Request Reinstatement Rose asked MLB commissioner Rob Manfred to remove his name from Major League Baseball's ineligible list. The move would allow the all-time hits leader to be considered for induction into the Hall of Fame. Rose is subject to an infamous...

Commentary: Pete Rose will never get on Baseball Hall of Fame ballot


Chicago S-T

Hall of Fame voter who snubbed Jeter keeps ballot private

NEW YORK (AP) — The lone baseball writer who did not vote for Derek Jeter for the Hall of Fame chose to keep his or her ballot private. The Baseball Writers’...
Seattle Times

