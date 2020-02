Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

BAGHDAD (AP) — At least six anti-government protesters were shot dead and 52 were wounded in clashes with followers of a radical Shiite cleric in southern Iraq on Wednesday, Iraqi medical officials and activists said. Clashes occurred between protesters and followers of Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr in the holy city of Najaf in southern Iraq, […] 👓 View full article