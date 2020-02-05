Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump rule could lead to big Medicaid cuts, governors warn

Trump rule could lead to big Medicaid cuts, governors warn

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON (AP) — Governors of both parties are warning that a little-noticed regulation proposed by the Trump administration could lead to big cuts in Medicaid, restricting their ability to pay for health care for low-income Americans. The arcane fiscal accountability rule proposed by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services — or CMS — would […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MaureenHSulliv2

Maureen H Sullivan Trump rule could lead to big Medicaid cuts, governors warn https://t.co/XodQEDk927 #SmartNews 7 minutes ago

halesr2539

Rene Hales RT @robin_fnp: Trump rule could lead to big Medicaid cuts, governors warn - ABC News (via @ABC) https://t.co/AZUgzqgJTS 21 minutes ago

robin_fnp

Robin Trump rule could lead to big Medicaid cuts, governors warn - ABC News (via @ABC) https://t.co/AZUgzqgJTS 22 minutes ago

Agent99XXX

(((Melissa L))) Trump rule could lead to big #Medicaid cuts, governors warn - ABC News https://t.co/rNh0d68tv5 1 hour ago

FayKnig64286028

Fay Knight Medicaid should NEVER be given to illegals, period. and anyone who has a***child should be required to have h… https://t.co/CoYktbFDQz 2 hours ago

akaJimmyBoy

akaJimmyBoy .@realdonaldTrump rule could lead to big Medicaid cuts, Governors warn https://t.co/H7TQjWbW4w via @businessinsider 2 hours ago

MarkGolden16

Mark Golden Trump rule could lead to big Medicaid cuts, governors warn https://t.co/PynOp0IyNc 2 hours ago

Icingdeathe

Tamara McLanahan #Trump rule could lead to big Medicaid cuts, governors warn https://t.co/dGp2vmSLsg #Medicaid #MedicaidCuts #CutsInMedicaid 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.