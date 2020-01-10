Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 32-year-old US citizen dies in border custody in Texas

32-year-old US citizen dies in border custody in Texas

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
HOUSTON (AP) — A 32-year-old U.S. citizen has died after being arrested by Border Patrol agents in South Texas, the U.S. government said Wednesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not identify the man in a statement issued Wednesday, but alleged that he was a suspect in a human smuggling incident. The man was arrested […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Illegal crossings plunge as US extends policy across border [Video]Illegal crossings plunge as US extends policy across border

Adolfo Cardenas smiles faintly at the memory of traveling with his 14-year-old son from Honduras to the U.S.-Mexico border in only nine days, riding buses and paying a smuggler $6,000 to ensure passage..

Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ     Duration: 00:19Published

UPDATE: Authorities identify suspect killed in shooting near Nevada border [Video]UPDATE: Authorities identify suspect killed in shooting near Nevada border

Authorities also identified the suspect in the shooting on I-15 near the Nevada border as 27-year-old Madison Adams, of Tehachapi. Police say he is the son of Guadalupe Adams, a 55-year-old woman found..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:37Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.