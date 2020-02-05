Global  

Romney will vote to convict Trump for 'appalling abuse' of trust

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Wednesday issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump as he broke with his party and said he would vote to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial.
Romney Votes To Remove Trump From Office

 Utah Senator Mitt Romney voted to remove President Donald Trump from office. Romney voted to convict Trump of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The rest of the Republican Senatorial contingent voted to acquit Trump. Democrats celebrated Romney's stunning decision. "Corrupting an...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of..

Recent related news from verified sources

Tucker Carlson Bitterly Refuses to Say Mitt Romney’s Name After Vote for Trump’s Removal: ‘Silly Moral Preening’

Tucker Carlson bitterly announced that he would refuse to say Sen. Mitt Romney’s name on his show in the wake of the Utah Republican’s vote to remove...
News24.com | Republican Romney says he'll vote to convict Trump

Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah said US President Donald Trump is guilty of an "appalling abuse of public trust" and he will vote to convict him later on...
