Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Ex-Los Angeles sheriff reports to prison for corruption

Ex-Los Angeles sheriff reports to prison for corruption

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has reported to prison to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for a corruption conviction, according to federal records. Baca, 77, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, had been free on bail since appealing his obstruction of justice conviction three years ago. The […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus [Video]1 Dead, 5 Wounded In Shooting On Greyhound Bus

The bus had left Los Angeles before midnight and was on its way to Northern California. Tina Patel reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 01:53Published

Lakers To Play Tonight For First Time Since Kobe Bryant's Death [Video]Lakers To Play Tonight For First Time Since Kobe Bryant's Death

The game is expected to be very emotional, with tributes starting as early as 7 a.m. Jake Reiner reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 02:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Warrants served in Washington and California in 1996 disappearance of college student

The San Luis Obispo, California, County Sheriff’s Office said warrants were served at two locations in San Luis Obispo County, one location in Los Angeles...
Seattle Times

Fire erupts in 25-story Los Angeles residential tower

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Firefighters are responding to a blaze in a 25-story Los Angeles residential building. Authorities say there are reports that an unspecified...
Seattle Times Also reported by •CBS News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

lana_finikin

TIME COME🇯🇲 RT @Greg0706: Former Los Angeles County Sheriff reports to Texas jail to being serving 3-year sentence. He was convicted in 2017 of obstruc… 3 minutes ago

Greg0706

Greg Christie Former Los Angeles County Sheriff reports to Texas jail to being serving 3-year sentence. He was convicted in 2017… https://t.co/Jy4c1dWggy 6 minutes ago

pedrorichter

PedroConrado Richter Ex-Los Angeles sheriff reports to prison for corruption (via @NewsfusionApps #World #News) https://t.co/DxOZmj1oHx 45 minutes ago

glenwalkerktla

Glen Walker RT @KTLAMorningNews: Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has reported to prison to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for a… 1 hour ago

KTLAMorningNews

KTLA 5 Morning News Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has reported to prison to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for… https://t.co/kQbhFHiBaN 1 hour ago

greeenorg

greeen Ex-Los Angeles Sheriff Reports to Prison for Corruption - https://t.co/2vikk5D0jP 2 hours ago

PamAdam67507224

Pam Adams Ex-Los Angeles sheriff reports to prison for corruption (from @AP) https://t.co/s034WtY0QY 2 hours ago

charissanc

Charis Sanchez "Ex-Los Angeles Sheriff Reports to Prison for Corruption" by The Associated Press via NYT https://t.co/pcOvUSV14R 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.