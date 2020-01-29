Ex-Los Angeles sheriff reports to prison for corruption
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca has reported to prison to begin serving a three-year prison sentence for a corruption conviction, according to federal records. Baca, 77, who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, had been free on bail since appealing his obstruction of justice conviction three years ago. The […]
