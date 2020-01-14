Election Commission asks Delhi Police to warn DCP Rajesh Deo over linking Shaheen Bagh shooter to AAP

Taking a strong view of Delhi Police DCP Rajesh Deo sharing with the media investigation details that linked Shaheen Bagh shooter to the AAP, the Election...

Kejriwal accuses BJP of 'using' Delhi police, calls for strict punishment on Shaheen Bagh shooter if he has AAP links Delhi Police on Tuesday said it has found a link between the Kapil Baisala, arrested for firing near the anti-CAA protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, and the Aam...

DNA 15 hours ago



