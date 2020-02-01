Italian team retires Kobe Bryant’s No. 24 in tribute

Global  

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020
RIETI, Italy (AP) — The first Italian basketball team that Kobe Bryant’s father played for retired the Lakers superstar’s jersey to the rafters in a pregame ceremony Wednesday. “You began to play here and as an adult you made us dream. Our colors are with you in the sky,” read a huge banner in Italian […]
 A grass tribute to late basketball legend Kobe Bryant was on display at a park in Pleasanton, CA last week. Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash on January 26. Kelli Pearson of New Ground Technology said the 115-foot tall and 92-foot wide image was made...

