U.S. Senate acquits Trump of abuse of power impeachment charge

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The U.S. Senate on Wednesday found President Donald Trump not guilty of abusing his powers, as had been charged by the House of Representatives.
News video: Republicans lash out at Romney for 'removal' vote

Republicans lash out at Romney for 'removal' vote 00:32

 Republican Sen. Mitt Romney voted to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power following an impeachment trial.

President Trump Acquitted In Impeachment Trial Will Remain In Office [Video]President Trump Acquitted In Impeachment Trial Will Remain In Office

History was made today in Capitol Hill, the Senate voted President Trump not guilty on article I, abuse of power and not guilty on article II: obstruction of congress, Pat Kessler reports (1:55). WCCO..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:54Published

Special Report: President Trump not guilty on both articles of impeachment [Video]Special Report: President Trump not guilty on both articles of impeachment

President Trump has been acquitted by Senate on articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. https://wfts.tv/370tog0

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 53:27Published


Senate acquits Trump of abuse of power impeachment charge - WATCH LIVE

Senate acquits Trump of abuse of power impeachment charge - WATCH LIVEIn the first of two impeachment votes, the Republican-controlled Senate cleared the Republican president of Democrats' accusations that he acted improperly in...
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •HinduFOXNews.comCBC.caMarketWatchcbs4.comNPRFrance 24ReutersSBSBBC News

Fox News Exclusive: Romney says he had to follow 'conscience' on vote to convict Trump, expects ‘enormous consequences’

Fox News Chris Wallace spoke with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on his decision to case a vote to convict President Trump on abuse of power in his impeachment trial.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •MarketWatchMediaite

