Enough senators find Trump not guilty to acquit Trump of second impeachment charge

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Thirty-four U.S. senators on Wednesday voted to find President Donald Trump not guilty of obstruction of Congress as had been charged in articles of impeachment by the House of Representatives, enough to guarantee acquittal.
Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes

 Trump Delivers State of the Union as Impeachment Trial Concludes President Donald Trump delivered his third address the night before he is likely to be acquitted by the Republican controlled Senate. He began his address to chants by his Republican supporters of "fours more years." Trump touted a...

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump's Conviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of..

U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Enough senators find Trump not guilty for acquittal on first impeachment charge

Thirty-four U.S. senators on Wednesday voted to find President Donald Trump not guilty of abusing his powers as had been charged in articles of impeachment by...
Reuters

US Senate finds Trump not guilty of abuse of power charge

Senate expected to also find the US president not guilty of obstruction of Congress charge, ending the impeachment trial
Al Jazeera


