US President Donald Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

SBS Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
The US Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of two articles of impeachment. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict the president of abuse of power.
 The Republican-led Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.

President Trump's impeachment trial coming to an expected end with protests erupting on the streets of New York and Washington, D.C. after the President's acquittal.

Andrea Nakano reports on protests across the Bay Area in the wake of President Trump being acquitted in his impeachment trial (2-5-2020)

Delaware group joins national protest of Trump's acquittal

About 60 people held a rally along Concord Pike protesting the acquittal of President Donald Trump on impeachment charges earlier in the day.  
US President Donald Trump acquitted at impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans in Senate

Republican Senator Mitt Romney broke ranks and joining the Democrats in voting the President "guilty", however, the President was still acquitted.
