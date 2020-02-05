Global  

One dead and 157 injured in Turkey plane crash

SBS Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A passenger plane skidded off a wet runway while landing at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen airport, before splitting into three pieces.
 The incident comes only a month after another Pegasus plane came off the runway at the same airport.

The shocking footage is seen at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport on Wednesday (February 5) as a plane skids off the runway and snaps in two. "We drove on the road, it was raining heavily and we..

Live images broadcast on Turkish television showed several people climbing through a large crack in the severed aircraft and escaping onto one of the wings at...
