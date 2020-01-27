Global  

U.S. Senator Feinstein, citing Kobe Bryant crash, calls for helicopter warning systems

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday urged the Federal Aviation Administration to require terrain warning systems in commercial helicopters, technology that investigators say was not in use in the crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant and eight others last month.
