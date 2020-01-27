U.S. Senator Feinstein, citing Kobe Bryant crash, calls for helicopter warning systems
Wednesday, 5 February 2020 () U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein on Wednesday urged the Federal Aviation Administration to require terrain warning systems in commercial helicopters, technology that investigators say was not in use in the crash that killed basketball star Kobe Bryant and eight others last month.
Manny Sandoval, who arrived at the Los Angeles Lakers as a team attendant in 1996, the same year as Kobe Bryant, said the death in a helicopter crash of the basketball legend and friend "was like a punch in the stomach." Freddie Joyner has more.