Donald Trump celebrates impeachment acquittal by taunting Democrats with video

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
President Donald Trump celebrated his acquittal on two articles of impeachment by taunting Democrats with a video on Twitter.
Trump's Best Week Ever

 At the start of 2020, President Donald Trump's chances of reelection looked bad. Democrats made a critical series of unfortunate errors. The US economy has shown persistent strength. Now, the President has momentum as he gears up for re-election. The Iowa Democratic caucuses descended into chaos...

McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct

Following the Senate vote to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided a reporter's question having to do with Trump's conduct, saying that it's all in the..

White House applauds Trump's acquittal from Impeachment

The U.S. Senate voted and acquitted President Donald Trump. According to Reuters, the White House applauded the vote, saying the impeachment was a “witch hunt.” The White House press secretary said..

Democrats make last ditch plea to allow witnesses

House Democrats made a last minute plea to Senators on Friday to allow witnesses to testify as President Donald Trump appeared headed for all-but-certain...
Senate to vote on Trump trial witnesses with end in sight

President Donald Trump appeared headed for all-but-certain impeachment acquittal as senators prepared on Friday to reject efforts to call more witnesses and...
