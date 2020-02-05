Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > 1 dead, 2 sick from Legionnaires’ at Illinois senior center

1 dead, 2 sick from Legionnaires’ at Illinois senior center

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at a senior living center in suburban Chicago has left one resident dead and two others sickened, health officials said Wednesday. The Lake County Health Department said in a news release that it has confirmed three cases of the disease, a type of severe pneumonia caused by […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published < > Embed
News video: One Person Is Dead After A Legionnaires' Case Found At A Senior Living Center

One Person Is Dead After A Legionnaires' Case Found At A Senior Living Center 01:52

 CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports at least one person is dead and two others are ill after a Legionnaires' outbreak in Vernon Hills.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.