Bernie Madoff Says He’s Dying and Seeks Early Prison Release

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Mr. Madoff, who ran the largest Ponzi scheme in history, told a court that he had less than 18 months to live.
Credit: CBS 2 New York
News video: Bernie Madoff Asks For Early Release Due To Failing Health

Bernie Madoff Asks For Early Release Due To Failing Health 00:32

 Bernie Madoff, the architect of the largest Ponzi scheme in U.S. history, is asking to be released from prison because of his failing health.

A Dying Bernard Madoff Seeks Compassionate Release [Video]A Dying Bernard Madoff Seeks Compassionate Release

Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff is dying of kidney failure. According to Reuters, the New Yorker is seeking early “compassionate release” from his 150-year prison sentence. Reuters reports..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35


Bernie Madoff asks for early jail release, saying he's terminally ill

The mastermind of the largest Ponzi scheme in history said in a court filing on Wednesday that he only has 18 months left to live and asked for a "modicum of...
The Age

Lawyer: Dying Ponzi King Madoff Seeks Early Prison Release

Bernard Madoff is dying of kidney failure and seeking early "compassionate release" from his 150-year prison sentence for masterminding what prosecutors have...
Newsmax


Tweets about this

yoforti

TRUMP’S the MAN❗️ RT @LairdMWilcox: #MADOFF, who #BILLION_DOLLAR fraud brought about his son's suicide, wants out of prison because he's dying. His victims,… 15 seconds ago

kathrynresister

Kathryn#Resister RT @Robin_Blue19: Does anyone actually feel sorry for this asshole? https://t.co/H9PA6Vwi6k 23 seconds ago

NEWSWORLD555

THE WORLD NEWS Bernie Madoff, citing terminal illness, seeks release from prison - NBC News Bernie Madoff, citing terminal illnes… https://t.co/qYu5ygku8v 37 seconds ago

MarvinMido

Marvin Muhammad RT @CNN: Bernard Madoff says he is dying and is asking a judge for compassionate release from prison, where he is serving 150 years for orc… 58 seconds ago

mo2dmax

Mo Ray It's a NO from me. https://t.co/92qWYFtpii 1 minute ago

LaurieInPhilly

Laurie C Sure, Bernie. No problem. Be sure to stop by and pick up your Medal of Freedom on the way out. Bernie Madoff say… https://t.co/Ixfcz9kQ51 2 minutes ago

LairdMWilcox

FREE SPEECH / CIVIL LIBERTIES REVIEW #MADOFF, who #BILLION_DOLLAR fraud brought about his son's suicide, wants out of prison because he's dying. His vi… https://t.co/AsHiIcBaQw 3 minutes ago

nbc6

NBC 6 South Florida Bernie Madoff, the notorious Ponzi schemer, says that he is dying from terminal kidney disease and asked a judge to… https://t.co/L0rJqERV2c 4 minutes ago

