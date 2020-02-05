Global  

Romney impeachment vote heartens some, angers others in Utah

Seattle Times Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Even though Mitt Romney’s status as one of few Republicans willing to publicly criticize President Donald Trump is well known is his adopted home of Utah, his unequivocal speech before his impeachment vote Wednesday caught many by surprise. In a state where Republicans are unusually divided on the president, the […]
Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

 Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional speech on the Senate floor, he said the President is "guilty of an appalling abuse of public trust." The...

Trump acquitted of impeachment charges

US President Donald Trump has been acquitted of all charges by the Senate, bringing an end to only the third presidential impeachment trial in American history. Only one Republican, Mitt Romney of..

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges The historic Senate vote of 52-48 was largely along party lines. The vote formally ends the Senate trial completing the impeachment process of President..

Fox News Exclusive: Romney says he had to follow 'conscience' on vote to convict Trump, expects ‘enormous consequences’

Fox News Chris Wallace spoke with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on his decision to case a vote to convict President Trump on abuse of power in his impeachment trial.
Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes Statement on Senator Romney’s Impeachment Conviction Decision

Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes Statement on Senator Romney’s Impeachment Conviction DecisionSALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- #AlanDershowitz--Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes issued the following statement on Senator Romney’s decision to convict...
