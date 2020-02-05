Legendary icon and 'Spartacus' star Kirk Douglas dies at 103: Reports
Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and little stopped Spartacus, right to the end.
The 103-year-old Spartacus star passed away on Wednesday. His death has been confirmed by his actor son Michael Douglas in a statement
American actor Kirk Douglas has died aged 103, his son Michael has confirmed. The actor's role as Spartacus, the gladiator turned general, is the role for which he is most remembered.
