Legendary icon and 'Spartacus' star Kirk Douglas dies at 103: Reports

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Kirk Douglas lived to be 103 years old, and little stopped Spartacus, right to the end.
News video: Legendary actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103. Here's him looking amazing at 100

Legendary actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103. Here's him looking amazing at 100 00:45

 Kirk Douglas, the son of a ragman who channeled a deep, personal anger through a chiseled jaw and steely blue eyes to forge one of the most indelible and indefatigable careers in Hollywood history, die

BREAKING NEWS: Kirk Douglas dies aged 103 [Video]BREAKING NEWS: Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

The 103-year-old Spartacus star passed away on Wednesday. His death has been confirmed by his actor son Michael Douglas in a statement

Hollywood veteran Kirk Douglas dies aged 103 [Video]Hollywood veteran Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

American actor Kirk Douglas has died aged 103, his son Michael has confirmed. The actor's role as Spartacus, the gladiator turned general, is the role for which he is most remembered.

'Spartacus' actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says

Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died on Wednesday at the age...
Reuters

Hollywood star Kirk Douglas dies aged 103

American actor Kirk Douglas has died aged 103, his son Michael said in a statement.
Belfast Telegraph

Tweets about this

MariaBonanno9

Maria Bonanno RT @MariaBonanno9: No New Jersey! The real Spartacus - Kirk Douglas, the last great star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, who starred on screen i… 14 minutes ago

IDollyLenz

I. Dolly Lenz RT @LeoKingston: Rest In Peace...Legendary icon and 'Spartacus' star Kirk Douglas dies at 103 #KirkDouglas https://t.co/yrfodimiMe 19 minutes ago

MariaBonanno9

Maria Bonanno No New Jersey! The real Spartacus - Kirk Douglas, the last great star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, who starred on scr… https://t.co/A6fCZdtE8L 21 minutes ago

KimMarieFarris

Kim Marie Farris Kirk Douglas, Legendary Actor and ‘Spartacus’ Star, Dies at 103 Years Old, People Reports – KTLA… https://t.co/OYBOVnJeb2 41 minutes ago

MermaidPC76

🧜🏼‍♀️Mer🧜🏼‍♀️ Maid🧜🏼‍♀️ RT @marabutler67: Legendary icon and 'Spartacus' star Kirk Douglas dies at 103: Reports https://t.co/3HGzEGp1vO via @usatoday 58 minutes ago

ConnieJobrewer2

Connie Jo brewer RT @TheOklahoman_: Legendary icon and 'Spartacus' star Kirk Douglas dies at 103: Reports | via @USAToday https://t.co/C9PkA1aOXl 1 hour ago

joyctilton

Gadget Meistress RT @CelebDeathAlert: #RIP Legendary icon and 'Spartacus' star #KirkDouglas dies at 103 1 hour ago

hayesrachel131

Rachel Hayes Legendary icon and 'Spartacus' star #KirkDouglas dies at 103, son Michael Douglas confirms https://t.co/VHnGiuWJ6o 1 hour ago

