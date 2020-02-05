Global  

Kirk Douglas, a Star of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Dies at 103

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
Mr. Douglas’s rugged good looks and muscular intensity made him a commanding presence in films like “Lust for Life,” “Spartacus” and “Paths of Glory.”
 The 103-year-old Spartacus star passed away on Wednesday. His death has been confirmed by his actor son Michael Douglas in a statement

Michael Douglas Mourns Death of Father Kirk in Heartfelt Statement

The revered Hollywood icon, who passed away at the age of 103 on February 5, has been described by his son as 'an actor from the golden age of movies who lived...
Kirk Douglas dead: Legendary Hollywood actor dies aged 103

Kirk Douglas, star of Spartacus, Lust for Life and Paths of Glory and one of the legends of the Golden Age of Hollywood, has died at the age of 103.
