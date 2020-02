Best Health 4 You @Reuters Kirk Douglas was a son of a #Jewish immigrants from #Belarus at the time it was a part of #Russian Empire.… https://t.co/KSnQkbZsgT 16 seconds ago Is This Hell? RT @HamillHimself: Kirk Douglas was one of the biggest stars of all time & a brilliant actor with an unforgettable, blazing charisma. He wi… 18 seconds ago Francisco Luna RT @getFANDOM: Legendary actor Kirk Douglas has passed away at the age of 103 He was best known for his roles in Stanley Kubrick's 'Sparta… 19 seconds ago khabeerS RT @dwnews: Kirk Douglas was best known for his roles in "Spartacus" and "The Vikings" in a career that spanned seven decades. https://t.c… 23 seconds ago Travis Glover RT @GroovyBruce: Kirk Douglas Dead: Iconic Actor Was 103. Kirk! A pillar of Hollywood has fallen. Nobody danced on Viking oars like you!… 45 seconds ago cqopoc RT @THR: Michael Douglas on Kirk Douglas' death: “He was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden ye… 49 seconds ago Phil🔮 RT @BillieJeanKing: Kirk Douglas loved tennis. He attended many tournaments and I knew him back when I was playing junior tennis in the 195… 49 seconds ago Gabyta B RT @10Daily: Remembering Hollywood legend #KirkDouglas. Today we are all Spartacus. MORE → https://t.co/cey7YLOl2j https://t.co/Srd6xOHI0F 53 seconds ago