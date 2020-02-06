El Salvador says it’s not ready to receive asylum seekers Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 5 days ago )

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador is not ready to receive asylum seekers from the United States and will not accept them until it can offer them the necessary protections and support, Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco said Wednesday. El Salvador is one of three Central American governments that signed bilateral agreements with […] 👓 View full article

