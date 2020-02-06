Global  

El Salvador says it’s not ready to receive asylum seekers

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — El Salvador is not ready to receive asylum seekers from the United States and will not accept them until it can offer them the necessary protections and support, Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco said Wednesday. El Salvador is one of three Central American governments that signed bilateral agreements with […]
El Salvador says it is not ready to receive asylum seekers

El Salvador signed an agreement with the US that would allow the country to receive asylum seekers.
Al Jazeera

