Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > China virus toll jumps past 500 as more cases found on cruise ship off Japan

China virus toll jumps past 500 as more cases found on cruise ship off Japan

Reuters Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563 on Thursday, its third consecutive record daily rise, as experts intensified efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Ten test positive on quarantined ship in Japan

Ten test positive on quarantined ship in Japan 02:41

 Around 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks locked away on a cruise liner anchored off Japan after health officials confirmed on Wednesday that 10 people on the ship had tested positive for coronavirus and more cases were possible. It follows a steep rise in deaths in China and airlines...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

New York City Announces 2 More Possible Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]New York City Announces 2 More Possible Cases Of Coronavirus

The number of patients in the U.S. infected with coronavirus has risen to 12. This comes as New York City announces two more possible cases of the deadly virus; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:30Published

Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 500 [Video]Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 500

The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 490 people and infected more than 24,000 globally. The deadly virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and territories since it was first..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China virus: Toll rise to 563; 2 ships isolated

China on Thursday reported 73 more deaths from a new virus, raising its total to 563, as the World Health Organization appealed for more funds to help countries...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •Reuters

Ten more virus infections on cruise ship in Japan, test results for 171 still pending

Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in a Japanese port have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, taking the number of infected...
Reuters India Also reported by •ReutersThe Age

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.