AP source: Andre Iguodala getting traded to Miami Heat

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Andre Iguodala is headed to Miami after the Heat and Memphis Grizzlies agreed Wednesday night on his long-awaited trade. As part of the deal, Iguodala agreed to a two-year extension, with the second of those years being a team option, according to the person who […] 👓 View full article

