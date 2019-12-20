Global  

AP source: Andre Iguodala getting traded to Miami Heat

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
MIAMI (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations says Andre Iguodala is headed to Miami after the Heat and Memphis Grizzlies agreed Wednesday night on his long-awaited trade. As part of the deal, Iguodala agreed to a two-year extension, with the second of those years being a team option, according to the person who […]
