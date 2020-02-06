💧 Ellie~IPA ENDORSED TROLL as per Gideon Rozner RT @SkyNewsAust: Newly minted Cabinet minister Darren Chester says claims colleague Keith Pitt made a deal with the Nationals leader for a… 2 hours ago

Dougy's Daily Digest Nationals Darren Chester and Keith Pitt promoted in federal cabinet reshuffle https://t.co/5KQg5IvFAC via @skinnergj 2 hours ago

Sky News Australia Newly minted Cabinet minister Darren Chester says claims colleague Keith Pitt made a deal with the Nationals leader… https://t.co/UAkrMSBdFh 3 hours ago

Terence Byrnes RT @SBSNews: Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester has been elevated to federal cabinet along with his party room colleague Keith Pitt in a… 3 hours ago

SBS News Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester has been elevated to federal cabinet along with his party room colleague Keit… https://t.co/r3h8CEA9Rs 4 hours ago

The Daily Telegraph Nationals MPs Darren Chester and Keith Pitt have been elevated to cabinet in a ministerial reshuffle. #auspol… https://t.co/PpG0KvhVfD 4 hours ago

Margaret Mary lewis⚘ RT @EdwardJWHunter: PM Scott Morrison set to unveil new look frontbench before Question Time Nationals senators Bridget McKenzie and Matt… 1 day ago