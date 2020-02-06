Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Nationals Darren Chester and Keith Pitt promoted in federal cabinet reshuffle

Nationals Darren Chester and Keith Pitt promoted in federal cabinet reshuffle

SBS Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Nationals Darren Chester and Keith Pitt have been elevated to Cabinet in a minor ministerial reshuffle.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Nationals MPs receive promotions in federal cabinet reshuffle

Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester has been elevated to the federal cabinet along with his party room colleague Keith Pitt in a minor ministerial reshuffle.
SBS


Tweets about this

elliemail

💧 Ellie~IPA ENDORSED TROLL as per Gideon Rozner RT @SkyNewsAust: Newly minted Cabinet minister Darren Chester says claims colleague Keith Pitt made a deal with the Nationals leader for a… 2 hours ago

skinnergj

Dougy's Daily Digest Nationals Darren Chester and Keith Pitt promoted in federal cabinet reshuffle https://t.co/5KQg5IvFAC via @skinnergj 2 hours ago

SkyNewsAust

Sky News Australia Newly minted Cabinet minister Darren Chester says claims colleague Keith Pitt made a deal with the Nationals leader… https://t.co/UAkrMSBdFh 3 hours ago

byrnes_terence

Terence Byrnes RT @SBSNews: Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester has been elevated to federal cabinet along with his party room colleague Keith Pitt in a… 3 hours ago

SBSNews

SBS News Nationals frontbencher Darren Chester has been elevated to federal cabinet along with his party room colleague Keit… https://t.co/r3h8CEA9Rs 4 hours ago

dailytelegraph

The Daily Telegraph Nationals MPs Darren Chester and Keith Pitt have been elevated to cabinet in a ministerial reshuffle. #auspol… https://t.co/PpG0KvhVfD 4 hours ago

Margaretmaryle3

Margaret Mary lewis⚘ RT @EdwardJWHunter: PM Scott Morrison set to unveil new look frontbench before Question Time Nationals senators Bridget McKenzie and Matt… 1 day ago

EdwardJWHunter

Ed Hunter PM Scott Morrison set to unveil new look frontbench before Question Time Nationals senators Bridget McKenzie and… https://t.co/z7GBNUWEpF 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.