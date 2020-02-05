Legendary Hollywood actor Kirk Douglas passes away at 103. His son and actor Michael Douglas penned a heartfelt tribute.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103 Kirk Douglas, Hollywood Icon, Dies at Age 103 Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Studio Duration: 01:43Published 2 hours ago Actor, Hollywood Icon Kirk Douglas Dead At 103 Actor and Hollywood icon Kirk Douglas died Wednesday at age 103, his son actor Michael Douglas announced on Instagram. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:48Published 2 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Hollywood mourns legendary actor Kirk Douglas As news of the 103-year-old actor's death broke, celebrities took to social media to honour his legacy.

Khaleej Times 20 minutes ago



'Spartacus' actor Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says Kirk Douglas, the cleft-chinned movie star who fought gladiators, cowboys and boxers on the screen and the Hollywood establishment, died on Wednesday at the age...

Reuters 5 hours ago





Tweets about this