China virus death toll jumps past 500, more cases found on cruise ship off Japan
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563 on Thursday, its third consecutive record daily rise, as experts intensified efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.
The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 490 people and infected more than 24,000 globally. The deadly virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and territories since it was first detected in China. According to CNN, the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus continues to climb with no...