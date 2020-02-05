Global  

China virus death toll jumps past 500, more cases found on cruise ship off Japan

China virus death toll jumps past 500, more cases found on cruise ship off Japan

Reuters Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China jumped by 73 to 563 on Thursday, its third consecutive record daily rise, as experts intensified efforts to find a vaccine for a disease that has shut down Chinese cities and forced thousands more into quarantine around the world.
News video: Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 500

Coronavirus Death Toll Nears 500 00:32

 The coronavirus outbreak has killed at least 490 people and infected more than 24,000 globally. The deadly virus has been confirmed in more than 25 countries and territories since it was first detected in China. According to CNN, the death toll from the Wuhan coronavirus continues to climb with no...

New York City Announces 2 More Possible Cases Of Coronavirus [Video]New York City Announces 2 More Possible Cases Of Coronavirus

The number of patients in the U.S. infected with coronavirus has risen to 12. This comes as New York City announces two more possible cases of the deadly virus; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Coronavirus Death Toll Will Likely Increase [Video]Coronavirus Death Toll Will Likely Increase

The coronavirus death toll continues to climb.

China virus death toll jumps past 500, more cases on cruise ship off Japan

Ten more people on a quarantined cruise liner in a Japanese port have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Thursday, as the virus death toll in...
