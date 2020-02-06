Weathers scores 26 to lead Duquesne over Saint Louis 82-68

Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcus Weathers tied his career high with 26 points as Duquesne beat Saint Louis 82-68 on Wednesday night. The first time he scored 26 points was in a 73-59 win over Saint Louis on Jan. 2. Weathers hit 11 of 13 foul shots. He added eight rebounds. Sincere Carry had 14 […] 👓 View full article

