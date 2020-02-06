Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Weathers scores 26 to lead Duquesne over Saint Louis 82-68

Weathers scores 26 to lead Duquesne over Saint Louis 82-68

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Marcus Weathers tied his career high with 26 points as Duquesne beat Saint Louis 82-68 on Wednesday night. The first time he scored 26 points was in a 73-59 win over Saint Louis on Jan. 2. Weathers hit 11 of 13 foul shots. He added eight rebounds. Sincere Carry had 14 […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Weathers scores 26 to lead Duquesne over Saint Louis 82-68

Marcus Weathers tied his career high with 26 points as Duquesne got past Saint Louis 82-68
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

Dizzedcom

Dizzed.com Weathers scores 26 to lead Duquesne over Saint Louis 82-68 https://t.co/oS7VtspmRI 1 week ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now Weathers scores 26 to lead Duquesne over Saint Louis 82-68 - NCAA Basketball - https://t.co/xekOiHCB15 https://t.co/ToYbFdmHka 1 week ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Weathers scores 26 to lead Duquesne over Saint Louis 82-68 https://t.co/rYXa98Wi6K 1 week ago

duquesne_fanly

Duquesne BB Report Weathers scores 26 to lead Duquesne over Saint Louis 82-68 #Duq https://t.co/eidU37axqZ https://t.co/RadiPiKBg2 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.