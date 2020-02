ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) — Jaren English had a season-high 21 points as Saint Bonaventure easily beat George Washington 72-47 on Wednesday night. Osun Osunniyi had 16 points for Saint Bonaventure (15-8, 7-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Justin Winston added 11 points. Dominick Welch had 11 points and six rebounds. George Washington totaled 20 second-half points, […]



