U.S. astronaut Christina Koch, who led the first all-female spacewalk in 2019, was due to return to Earth on Thursday after a record stay aboard the International Space Station, capping a busy mission that could yield key insights into deep-space travel.



Recent related videos from verified sources Teens Compete to Make Dinner for Astronauts… IN SPACE! High school teams from across the country are taking on a challenge that’s out of this world! As part of NASA’s HUNCH Culinary program, dozens of schools from across the country are competing to.. Credit: Localish Duration: 03:26Published 1 day ago Curiosity Spots Strange, Nubby Rock Formations on Mars Oddly textured rock formations were spotted by NASA's Curiosity rover at its latest dig site. The rover bent over backwards to take these crazy images, with a mission-record-setting tilt. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:02Published 2 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Astronaut craves salsa and surf after record 11 months aloft CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — After nearly 11 months in orbit, the astronaut holding the record for the longest spaceflight by a woman can’t wait to dig into...

Seattle Times 1 week ago



Record-breaking NASA astronaut Christina Koch is returning to Earth after nearly a year in space Christina Koch during a spacewalk on January 15th | Image: NASA This evening, three astronauts will head home from the International Space Station, including...

The Verge 16 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this