They Acquitted Trump. Make Them Pay!

NYTimes.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
There’s a way to make Senate Republicans regret their sins.
News video: Trump snubs Pelosi, she tears up his speech

Trump snubs Pelosi, she tears up his speech 02:41

 A bitter feud between US President Donald Trump and Democrat House speaker Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump snubbing her outstretched hand. Pelosi then ripped a copy of his speech. Ryan Brooks reports.

President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial [Video]President Donald Trump Takes Aim At Mitt Romney After Acquittal In Impeachment Trial

The Senate voted to acquit President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, and Wednesday night, the president took aim at the only Republican who voted against him; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:49Published

President Trump Acquitted On Both Articles Of Impeachment [Video]President Trump Acquitted On Both Articles Of Impeachment

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports from the Capitol.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:47Published


Robert Reich: The Real State Of The Union – OpEd

I wasn’t going to comment on Trump’s lie-filled State of the Union message but the whoppers were so big – especially on the economy – that I feel...
Eurasia Review

Donald Trump's cocky response to impeachment acquittal

Donald Trump's cocky response to impeachment acquittalDonald Trump's first tweet following his acquittal showed it may be a frustrating few months for Democrats ahead of the US election later this year.The tweet was...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •SBSThe AgeBangkok PostNews24

vancitydwell

Claude VanCity They Acquitted Trump. Make Them Pay! https://t.co/1ImSkCOgm2 14 seconds ago

mferrel81636699

mferrell RT @CharlesMBlow: Read my column, “They Acquitted Trump. Make Them Pay!,” and let me know what you think. https://t.co/T2ZmpS2rDj via @NYTO… 40 seconds ago

tiggertrm

Tanya McCracken RT @DC_Draino: This is going to ruffle some feathers but I don’t care Once Trump is acquitted, I hope he goes ALL OUT in getting revenge a… 7 minutes ago

15MinuteNews

15 Minute News They Acquitted Trump. Make Them Pay! https://t.co/alXyGMOCXI #News 9 minutes ago

garjunp

Azzubhai They Acquitted Trump. Make Them Pay! by BY CHARLES M. BLOW https://t.co/97RL8Zrkue https://t.co/khUt8Xd5mO 18 minutes ago

golden_adler

Rachel Adler-Golden They Acquitted Trump. Make Them Pay! https://t.co/dPYyOJEJDI 20 minutes ago

