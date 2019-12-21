Global  

Kreider returns, sparks Rangers to 5-3 win over Maple Leafs

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad scored in a 6-second span late in the first period and the New York Rangers earned a 5-3 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night. Kreider and Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists and […]
News video: Rangers strike twice in 6 seconds!

Rangers strike twice in 6 seconds! 01:15

 New York Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad scores off the face-off and 6 seconds later Chris Kreider takes the puck and beats Michael Hutchinson with a sweet move to put the Rangers up 3-1 over the Toronto Maple Leafs

Kreider Returns, Sparks Rangers To Victory Over Maple Leafs

Kreider and Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, Pavel Buchnevich had a goal and two assists and Filip Chytil and Greg McKegg also scored for the Rangers.
CBS 2

Panarin, Rangers to host the Maple Leafs

The New York Rangers will look to Artemi Panarin when they take on the Toronto Maple Leafs
FOX Sports

