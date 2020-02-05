Global  

Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

Bangkok Post Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump drew on staunch Republican support Wednesday to defeat the gravest threat yet to his three-year-old presidency, winning acquittal in the US Senate on impeachment charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
News video: Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges

Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges 01:02

 Trump Acquitted of Both Impeachment Charges The historic Senate vote of 52-48 was largely along party lines. The vote formally ends the Senate trial completing the impeachment process of President Donald Trump. Trump had been charged with obstruction of Congress and abuse of power. The charges...

Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial [Video]Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial

Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020)

White House applauds Trump's acquittal from Impeachment [Video]White House applauds Trump's acquittal from Impeachment

The U.S. Senate voted and acquitted President Donald Trump. According to Reuters, the White House applauded the vote, saying the impeachment was a “witch hunt.” The White House press secretary said..

US President Donald Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

The US Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of two articles of impeachment. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict the president of abuse of power.
SBS

In political triumph, Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges

Republicans stayed loyal and mustered a majority of votes to clear the president of both charges -- by 52 to 48 on the first, 53 to 47 on the second -- falling...
Hindu


