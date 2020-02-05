You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Senate Votes Almost Entirely On Party Lines To Acquit President Trump Ending Impeachment Trial Natalie Brand reports on senate voting for acquittal in impeachment trial against President Trump (2-5-2020) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:14Published 1 hour ago White House applauds Trump's acquittal from Impeachment The U.S. Senate voted and acquitted President Donald Trump. According to Reuters, the White House applauded the vote, saying the impeachment was a “witch hunt.” The White House press secretary said.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published 4 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources US President Donald Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges The US Senate has acquitted Donald Trump of two articles of impeachment. Mitt Romney was the only Republican to vote to convict the president of abuse of power.

SBS 6 hours ago



In political triumph, Trump acquitted of all impeachment charges Republicans stayed loyal and mustered a majority of votes to clear the president of both charges -- by 52 to 48 on the first, 53 to 47 on the second -- falling...

Hindu 6 hours ago





