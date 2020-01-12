Global  

Bushfire relief match set for Sunday at Junction Oval

The Age Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Cricket's bushfire relief match has been rescheduled and is set to be played on Sunday at Melbourne's Junction Oval.
Australian cricket legends announced on Sunday that they are coming out of retirement for a one-off match to support the bushfire relief efforts.

SCG to host BBL final and bushfire relief match on huge day of action

The BBL final will finish off a mammoth day of action, with Cricket Australia hosting an appeal to raise funds for bushfire relief as part of a triple-header.
The Age

Several stars pull out as bushfire match moved to Melbourne on Sunday

Cricket's bushfire relief match has been rescheduled and is set to be played on Sunday at Melbourne's Junction Oval but the last-minute change has cost the match...
Brisbane Times


