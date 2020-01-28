Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial

Larry RT @davidaxelrod: Half a century ago, @MittRomney’s dad George earned a reputation as a courageous apostate, taking on his own party over c… 2 minutes ago

ImpeachTrump The #LiarInChief bullied all Republicans (probably with Putin's help), who knows what he has on them... I'd be up f… https://t.co/GyMY9aiEVf 3 minutes ago

Zachary C When I was an evangelical Christian, I was taught to treat Mormons with contempt, disrespect, and suspicion. https://t.co/Lve6wp4so2 3 minutes ago

Kristi Layhon RT @Infantry0300: Does it seem "rather interesting" that the ONLY male in the @SenateGOP who is still married to his wife and has never bee… 7 minutes ago

Brad Fisher🇨🇦🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @Reuters: Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump as he broke with Republicans and voted to convict the U.S. president f… 11 minutes ago

Pedro E. Roque RT @ACTBrigitte: Senator Mitt Romney, you are BETRAYING your nation and your party!! I hope Utah recalls you!! https://t.co/saqIb0Qo8U 15 minutes ago