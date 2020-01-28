Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial

Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial

Reuters India Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published < > Embed
News video: Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial

Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’sConviction in Impeachment Trial 01:48

 Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Praises Friends, Attacks Foes in Post-Impeachment 'Celebration' [Video]Trump Praises Friends, Attacks Foes in Post-Impeachment 'Celebration'

In his first public remarks after being acquitted by the Senate, the president took a victory lap, praising individual Republican lawmakers, applauding his defense team, and defending his conduct from..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 05:04Published

The Trumps celebrate acquittal [Video]The Trumps celebrate acquittal

With a standing ovation from his supporters a day after the Senate acquitted him of impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday apologized to his family for having to go through what..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:44Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Romney supports hearing more witnesses at Trump impeachment trial

A second Republican senator declared support on Friday for calling witnesses at Donald Trump's impeachment trial, but it appears the way is still for a swift...
CBC.ca

AP source: McConnell says he can’t yet block new witnesses

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told senators privately Tuesday he does not yet have the votes to block new witnesses in President...
Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Larry_du_Nord

Larry RT @davidaxelrod: Half a century ago, @MittRomney’s dad George earned a reputation as a courageous apostate, taking on his own party over c… 2 minutes ago

ImpchTrump

ImpeachTrump The #LiarInChief bullied all Republicans (probably with Putin's help), who knows what he has on them... I'd be up f… https://t.co/GyMY9aiEVf 3 minutes ago

earthlypsalt

Zachary C When I was an evangelical Christian, I was taught to treat Mormons with contempt, disrespect, and suspicion. https://t.co/Lve6wp4so2 3 minutes ago

xotmc

Kristi Layhon RT @Infantry0300: Does it seem "rather interesting" that the ONLY male in the @SenateGOP who is still married to his wife and has never bee… 7 minutes ago

allen_nanci

SC 454️⃣Trump💦🇺🇸🌙🌴TEXT TRUMP to 88022 RT @seanhannity: *BREAKING NOW* https://t.co/p5GCm9TOqH 10 minutes ago

brmf_rm

Brad Fisher🇨🇦🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @Reuters: Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump as he broke with Republicans and voted to convict the U.S. president f… 11 minutes ago

PedroERoque

Pedro E. Roque RT @ACTBrigitte: Senator Mitt Romney, you are BETRAYING your nation and your party!! I hope Utah recalls you!! https://t.co/saqIb0Qo8U 15 minutes ago

larryo49865970

larry o RT @jennobenno: Thank you Mitt Romney (R) for following your conscience. Thank you Doug Jones (D). This could cost Jones a Senate seat.… 17 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.