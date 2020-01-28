Breaking with Republicans, Romney votes 'guilty' in Trump impeachment trial
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Republican Senator Mitt Romney issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump on Wednesday as he broke with his party and voted to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial.
Mitt Romney Votes for Trump’s
Conviction in Impeachment Trial Romney was the only Republican to break from the party in voting to remove Trump from office. Trump was acquitted of both articles
of impeachment on Wednesday. Earlier, the Senator announced his decision to vote to convict Donald Trump...
In his first public remarks after being acquitted by the Senate, the president took a victory lap, praising individual Republican lawmakers, applauding his defense team, and defending his conduct from..
With a standing ovation from his supporters a day after the Senate acquitted him of impeachment charges, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday apologized to his family for having to go through what..
WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told senators privately Tuesday he does not yet have the votes to block new witnesses in President... Seattle Times Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
