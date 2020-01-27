Global  

Coronavirus: Newborn becomes youngest person diagnosed with virus

BBC News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The baby, whose mother tested positive, was diagnosed with the virus just 30 hours after birth.
News video: Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study

Wuhan coronavirus symptoms clarified in new study 02:26

 WUHAN, CHINA — A study published in The Lancet examined 99 of the earliest cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan. Science News reports that coronaviruses are one of a variety of viruses that can cause the common cold, as well as deadlier infections...

What You Should Know About the Coronavirus [Video]What You Should Know About the Coronavirus

Here are some things you should know about the Coronavirus. Coronaviruses are named for their crown-shaped spikes. According to the CDC, they can cause upper-respiratory tract illnesses including the..

Case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says [Video]Case of coronavirus confirmed in Maricopa County, ADHS says

The Arizona Department of Health Services (ADHS) and the Maricopa County Department of Public Health (MCDPH) have confirmed a person in the ASU community has been diagnosed with the 2019 Novel..

Newborn infected with Coronavirus in China's Wuhan

The infant, born on February 2, is the youngest person recorded as being diagnosed with the virus, Xinhua reported.
Zee News

Baby tests positive for China virus just 30 hours after birth

The infant is the youngest person recorded as being infected by the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people since emerging late last year. The mother had...
IndiaTimes

_piqapica

피카~ RT @BBCWorld: Coronavirus: Newborn becomes youngest person diagnosed with virus https://t.co/uiVohwnxRa 11 seconds ago

DudeneyN

#HumaneBoycottWorldwide BBC News - Coronavirus: Newborn becomes youngest person diagnosed with virus https://t.co/n079bdv6V7 19 seconds ago

frightnight23

Shahid Iqbal RT @BBCNews: Coronavirus: Newborn becomes youngest person diagnosed with virus https://t.co/RGZv10JnJK 25 seconds ago

Trialanderror_v

くろ٩(╹⌓╹ )۶' Coronavirus: Newborn becomes youngest person diagnosed with virus https://t.co/ayXwoD9Ifp 2 minutes ago

naija_reports

Naija Reports Now on https://t.co/0J2UdYHyh5 Coronavirus: Newborn becomes youngest person diagnosed with virus 3 minutes ago

