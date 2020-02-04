Hong Kong checks quarantined ship for virus as medical workers escalate strikes
Thursday, 6 February 2020 () Hong Kong authorities quarantined a cruise ship for a second day on Thursday as they checked thousands of passengers and crew for the new coronavirus, forbidding anyone from disembarking to prevent further spreading of the epidemic.
Staff on the cruise ship Diamond Princess got some viral news on Thursday. Reuters reports 10 people on board had tested positive for novel coronavirus. The cruise liner was in the port of Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan. About 3,700 people are facing at least two weeks quarantine on the cruise ship....