Schroder scores 30, leads Thunder past Cavaliers 109-103

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Dennis Schroder scored 30 points to help the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 109-103 on Wednesday night. It was Schroder's eighth straight game with at least 20 points. He was a reserve in seven of those games, including this one. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 23 points and Danilo Gallinari added […]


