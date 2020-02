Sam Mitr moves to protect seats Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The latest gathering of the Sam Mitr (Three Allies) group -- a key faction within the ruling Palang Pracharath Party (PPRP) -- is seen as a show of force intended to warn against any attempts to cut its cabinet seat quota in the reshuffle expected after the no-confidence debate scheduled for this month. 👓 View full article

