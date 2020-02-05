NRL dumps national anthem for All Stars match



Recent related videos from verified sources Big Hit's Plans for 2020, JAY-Z Clears Up Super Bowl National Anthem Controversy & More | Billboard News BTS' label Big Hit announces insane 2020 plans, JAY-Z sets the record straight about Super Bowl National Anthem drama and 5 Seconds of Summers is making us the opposite of 'Calm.' These are the top.. Credit: Billboard Duration: 03:27Published 7 hours ago JAY-Z Sets the Record Straight on Why He & Beyonce Sat During Super Bowl National Anthem | Billboard News JAY-Z Sets the Record Straight on Why He & Beyonce Sat During Super Bowl National Anthem | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 01:32Published 9 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this