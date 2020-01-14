Clippers ride big 4th quarter to beat Heat 128-111 Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Paul George and Landry Shamet each scored 23 points to lead eight Clippers players in double figures as Los Angeles beat the Miami Heat 128-111 on Wednesday night for its third consecutive win. Shamet’s points were a season high and he scored 14 off the bench in the fourth quarter, pouring […] 👓 View full article

