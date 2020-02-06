Global  

'No message' from PM to China after coronavirus

BBC News Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The PM's father Stanley Johnson accidentally reveals Chinese concerns after meeting the UK ambassador.
China troubled at UK PM Johnson's silence over coronavirus: BBC

China expressed concern to Boris Johnson's father that the British prime minister had not sent a personal message of support to Beijing over the coronavirus...
Reuters

Coronavirus news – live: Boris Johnson's father accidentally emails BBC expressing China's concerns over 'no message' from PM

Follow all the latest updates
Independent


