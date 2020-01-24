Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Trump Administration Freezes Global Entry Enrollment in New York Over Immigration Law

Trump Administration Freezes Global Entry Enrollment in New York Over Immigration Law

NYTimes.com Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The move escalates a clash between the administration and the state over a law that allows undocumented immigrants to obtain driver’s licenses.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Published < > Embed
News video: City Hall stonewall: Brown administration denying records on FBI raid

City Hall stonewall: Brown administration denying records on FBI raid 04:23

 What started as a simple public records request has instead turned into an example of how Mayor Brown's administration defies New York State law when it comes to providing information to the public

Recent related videos from verified sources

U.S. Declares Public Health Emergency Due To Coronavirus [Video]U.S. Declares Public Health Emergency Due To Coronavirus

The Trump administration has declared a public health emergency in the United States over the coronavirus; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published

The Trump Administration May Add New Rule For Traveling Pregnant Women [Video]The Trump Administration May Add New Rule For Traveling Pregnant Women

The Trump administration unveils new rule placing visa restrictions on pregnant travelers. According to Business Insider, the rule may be instilled to prevent them from giving birth in the U.S. They..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

DHS Suspends New York From Global Entry And Other Programs Over Immigration Policies


CBS 2

DHS suspends New York state access to travel programs over 'sanctuary' law: Fox

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will block New York state residents from most of its "trusted traveler" programs in response to a state law that...
Reuters Also reported by •Seattle TimesFOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.