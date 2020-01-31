Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Israeli soldiers injured in car-ramming attack

Israeli soldiers injured in car-ramming attack

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
A motorist has driven his car into a group of Israeli soldiers in a popular area in Jerusalem. Separately, a young Palestinian man was killed in clashes with Israeli troops on the West Bank.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Kushner Said Washington Wants US To Wait On Annexation In The West Bank [Video]Kushner Said Washington Wants US To Wait On Annexation In The West Bank

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner said Washington wants Israel to wait. He said they hope Israel waits until after the March 2 election before making any moves toward settlement annexation in..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Airstrikes in Syria; car attack in Jerusalem

Israeli warplanes launched airstrikes early on Thursday near Damascus, wounding eight soldiers, Syrian state media said. Also Thursday, the Israeli military says...
USATODAY.com

Fourteen people, mostly soldiers, hurt in Jerusalem car-ramming: Israeli officials

A car ran down and injured 12 Israeli soldiers and two other people in Jerusalem early on Thursday, Israeli military and medical officials said, in an incident...
Reuters


Tweets about this

mannyhny

manny RT @AttorneyNitsana: I am heartbroken to hear that twelve Israeli Golani soldiers have been wounded due to a #terrorist attack in central J… 5 minutes ago

sligeacht

margaret carty RT @michaeldickson: Evil attack: 15 Israeli soldiers wounded in Jerusalem terror attack, 1 critical as terrorist turns car into weapon and… 11 minutes ago

damichm

Daniel Amich RT @MatteaMerta: 15 Israeli soldiers wounded in Jerusalem terror attack, 1 critical. Terrorists turned car into weapon, rammed into solider… 17 minutes ago

KaraAiello

kara aiello RT @NBCNews: Twelve Israeli soldiers were injured, one severely, in a car-ramming attack in Jerusalem on Thursday, the Israel Defense Force… 24 minutes ago

beth_greenblatt

Beth Greenblatt RT @URJPresident: We deplore this violent car ramming against Israeli soldiers in my neighborhood of Jerusalem. Such attacks further block… 30 minutes ago

MaddFan1

Jen Giacone RT @rafsanchez: A week after Trump released his plan we're seeing a surge of violence in Israel/Palestine: In the last 24 hours, a Palesti… 44 minutes ago

Mawunya_

Kelvin M. Ashong Breaking news: 12 Israeli soldiers injured in Jerusalem car ramming attack 45 minutes ago

URJPresident

Rabbi Rick Jacobs We deplore this violent car ramming against Israeli soldiers in my neighborhood of Jerusalem. Such attacks further… https://t.co/125rutPU5V 58 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.