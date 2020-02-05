Global  

Flights resume at Istanbul airport after plane crash kills 3

Seattle Times Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
ISTANBUL (AP) — Flights resumed Thursday at an Istanbul airport after a Turkish airliner skidded off a runway, killing three people and injuring dozens. Sabiha Gokcen Airport restarted operations around 4 a.m. (0100 GMT) though delays and cancellations continued. On Wednesday evening, a Boeing 737 operated by Pegasus Airline landed from Izmir on Turkey’s western […]
 The plane was carrying 171 passengers and six crew members from Turkey's western province of Izmir.

The shocking footage is seen at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport on Wednesday (February 5) as a plane skids off the runway and snaps in two. "We drove on the road, it was raining heavily and we..

A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Authorities have said at least 52 passengers were injured in the incident.

The airport was shut down and flights were being diverted to Istanbul's main airport.
A plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport overran the runway and crashed on Wednesday, Hurriyet daily said.
