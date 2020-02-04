Global  

Birds of Prey takes flight thanks to Margot Robbie's gifted turn

The Age Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
The latest Warner Bros comic-book extravaganza gives Margot Robbie a chance to strike out on her own as chirpy anti-heroine Harley Quinn.
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Margot Robbie: Birds of Prey is driven by Harley's personality

Margot Robbie: Birds of Prey is driven by Harley's personality 00:36

 Margot Robbie has suggested that the storytelling devices in 'Birds of Prey' are inspired by Harley Quinn's personality.

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - 'After All of Us' Clip [Video]Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - "After All of Us" Clip

Check out the official "After All of Us" clip from Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor! Release Date:..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:22Published

Cast Talks Working With Margot Robbie On ‘Birds Of Prey’ [Video]Cast Talks Working With Margot Robbie On ‘Birds Of Prey’

“Birds of Prey” hits theatres tomorrow and when ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman caught up with the cast in London, they admitted to all being in awe of Margot Robbie’s commitment to the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:45Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Review: Margot Robbie's cuckoo crazy pants Harley Quinn busts loose in 'Birds of Prey'

After breaking out in 'Suicide Squad,' Margot Robbie's insane bad girl Harley Quinn gets her own dazzling girl gang in superhero film 'Birds of Prey.'
USATODAY.com

Birds of Prey movie review: Margot Robbie is Oscar worthy in this kick-ass, female-centric superhero movie

Birds of Prey brings together a bunch of ragtag misfits, including anti-heroes Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) and Cassandra...
Bollywood Life


